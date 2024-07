Kamala Harris' turn to make history In the past week, following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris has all but locked in her party's nomination, racked up an impressive list of endorsements, and hauled in a mountain of cash. Constituencies who had tuned out of the campaign are tuning back in. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with political strategist Stuart Stevens and presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky about what the past suggests is in Harris' future.