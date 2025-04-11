Sheba Turk is an anchor on KCAL News. She joined the team in 2023.

Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, Turk has a strong background in journalism, beginning her career at WWL (CBS New Orleans), where she held various roles.

She started in the news business out of college, initially working behind the scenes as an associate producer before transitioning to her first on-air role as a traffic reporter. Subsequently, she advanced to become a reporter for WWL's morning show, ultimately securing a position on the anchor desk.

While at WWL, she also gained experience hosting the local entertainment show The 504 for five years. She began her college studies at NYU and ultimately earned an English degree from the University of New Orleans.