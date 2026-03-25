Woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home pleads not guilty to charges

The woman who is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at the Beverly Hills home of superstar Rihanna has pleaded not guilty to charges on Wednesday morning.

Inside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. Her bail remains set at $1.875 million.

Ortiz is accused of driving to Rihanna's home from Florida and firing several shots at the residence before speeding away. L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the gunfire struck Rihanna's home, a camper on the property and another nearby home.

Authorities said Rihanna and her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, were inside the camper when the shooting occurred.

On March 8, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Beverly Crest neighborhood home after receiving reports of a shooting. After the shooting, police located Ortiz about eight miles away from Rihanna's home, at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said a witness provided police with a description of the suspect's vehicle, and with the help of an LAPD helicopter and automated license plate readers, they were able to locate Ortiz.

The LAPD investigation found a series of strange posts on Ortiz's social media mentioning Rihanna. In one post on X, she mentioned the singer and said, "Are you there? ... say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

According to court records, Ortiz was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2023. She also recently sought an injunction to block a Billie Eilish concert in Florida.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to fame in the early 2000s with mega-hits like "Pon de Replay" and "Umbrella." Since then, she has turned her musical career into a business empire under her Fenty brand. She owns cosmetic, fashion and lingerie lines. She has been with her partner, ASAP Rocky, since 2020, and they share two sons and a daughter.

Ortiz's next court date is scheduled for April 8.