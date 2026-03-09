LAPD identifies woman arrested for allegedly firing shots at Rihanna's Los Angeles-area home

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the woman arrested for allegedly firing several shots at the Los Angeles-area home of pop music star Rihanna.

The LAPD identified the woman as 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz. She has been booked for attempted murder and her bail has been set at $10.225 million.

Officers were dispatched to the Beverly Crest neighborhood home around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports that shots were being fired, the LAPD said.

Police allege that Ortiz parked her car outside the home and fired seven gunshots before speeding away. Her vehicle was located about eight miles away from the singer's home, at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping Center. She was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The LAPD recovered the weapon used during the shooting. They also said that seven "assault rifle casings" were found at the home.

It remains unclear if anyone was at the home at the time of the shooting.

Aerial footage of the home on Sunday showed multiple gunshot holes in the gate outside the home.

Rihanna, 38, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to fame in the early 2000s with mega-hits like "Pon de Replay" and "Umbrella." Since then, she has expanded her musical career into a business empire under her Fenty brand. She has started her own cosmetics, fashion and lingerie lines. She has been with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, since 2020, and they share two sons and a daughter.