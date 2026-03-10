10 people inside Rihanna's Beverly Hills home during shooting; LAPD believes suspect drove from Florida

Ten people were inside pop music star Rihanna's Beverly Hills home during a shooting over the weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department chief said.

On Tuesday morning, Chief Jim McDonnell provided new details regarding the investigation into the shooting. McDonnell said 10 people were inside the home when 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz allegedly fired multiple gunshots. He did not clarify if Rihanna, her partner ASAP Rocky, or their three children were present.

Ortiz was booked for attempted murder and is currently being held on $10.225 million bail. McDonnell said the number of people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting contributed to Ortiz's bail amount being set so high.

The LA County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the LAPD has presented a case, although no charges have officially been filed. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

LAPD officers were called to the Beverly Crest neighborhood home around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports that shots were being fired, the LAPD said.

McDonnell said they believe Ortiz drove from Florida to LA, but it is unclear how long she was in the area. They allege she parked her car outside the home and fired seven gunshots before speeding away.

The chief said a witness provided police with a description of her vehicle and with the help of automated license plate readers and an LAPD helicopter, they were able to locate the suspect. Her vehicle was found about eight miles away from Rihanna's home, at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping Center. Ortiz was taken into custody without incident, McDonnell said.

The LAPD recovered the weapon used during the shooting. They also said that seven "assault rifle casings" were found at the home.

Through its investigation, the LAPD has found a series of strange posts on Ortiz's social media mentioning Rihanna. In one post on X, she mentioned the singer and said, "Are you there? ... say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at." In other posts, Ortiz says that she did "her little music thing so she can do witchcraft" and that Rihanna "wants to kill me."

According to court records, Ortiz was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2023. She also recently sought an injunction to block a Billie Eilish concert in Florida.

CBS LA has reached out to an attorney that Ortiz said represents her in a YouTube video and her family, but has not received any responses.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to fame in the early 2000s with mega-hits like "Pon de Replay" and "Umbrella." Since then, she has built her musical career into a business empire under her Fenty brand. She has her own cosmetics, fashion and lingerie lines. She has been with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, since 2020, and they share two sons and a daughter.