Angels reportedly accused Red Sox of stealing signs, leading to pregame shouting match Wednesday

David Ortiz on state of the Red Sox, including Alex Cora's job security and the Devers situation

Before the Red Sox and Angels had a chance to close out their three-game series at Fenway Park on Wednesday, the two teams got into a heated pre-game argument on the field. Coaches from both teams had to be separated as they jawed back and forth with each other.

The loud and animated confrontation reportedly came after Los Angeles accused Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores of stealing signs during Monday's game, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford. It started when Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson had words with Flores, and erupted from there as Flores got into it with Angels pitching coach Barry Enright.

That prompted a number of Red Sox players to take the field before the situation was defused.

There was kerfuffle between the Angels and Red Sox a little while ago with words exchanged along third base line. Seemed to start with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson having words with Red Sox coach Jose Flores. Numerous Sox players came over to that side of the field — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) June 4, 2025

After cooler heads prevailed, Boston manager Alex Cora was seen having a conversation with Anderson. NESN initially posted video of the altercation to the station's X account ahead of Wednesday's game, but later deleted the post. At least The Section 10 podcast saved the video and posted it on its X account for all to see:

Coaches and players chirping before the game. Everything is going great at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/TAMQZUvjYC — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) June 4, 2025

Anderson was reportedly upset over Flores stealing signs from first during his Monday start, and confronted him on the field about it Wednesday, according to Bradford. Anderson gave up five runs over 4.1 innings on Monday, with the Red Sox scoring four of those runs in the fifth inning. How a first base coach can steal signs with the new PitchCom remains unknown, but Anderson was clearly miffed about something.

Now we'll wait to see if there are any carryover fireworks in Wednesday's series finale. It's the final time the Angels will play at Fenway Park this season, though the Red Sox head out West for a three-game series in Los Angeles from June 23-25.

The Angels won the first two games of the current three-game series, which has sent the scuffling Red Sox to a 29-34 record for the season.