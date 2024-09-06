Record-high temperatures set throughout Los Angeles County amid heat wave

The grueling heat wave battering most of Southern California brought record temperatures to several Los Angeles County communities this Friday, including 114 degrees in Burbank, which tied its daily, monthly and all-time record highs.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the second consecutive day Burbank has tied its highest temperatures. The last time the city recorded back-to-back days of 114-degree heat was on Sept. 5 and Sept 6, 2020.

In southern LA County, LAX and Long Beach broke their all-time records by five degrees, 102 and 109, respectively. Both areas set their old records of 99 and 104 degrees in 2020.

Downtown LA hit 111 degrees on Friday, tying its daily record high from four years ago and two degrees away from the record high set nearly 14 years ago. This is the fourth time since July 1, 1877 — nearly 150 years — that downtown has seen temperatures of at least 111 degrees.

UCLA reached 105 degrees, tying the record set on Sept 6. 2020.

Since Wednesday, most of the region has endured an excessive heat warning, bringing "dangerously hot conditions" that have sparked widespread wildfire concerns in LA, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.

The advisory also applied to several regions in Nevada and Arizona. In all, the warning affects nearly 31 million people in the southwest U.S.

The scorching hot weather also caused some power outages, forcing two LAUSD schools in the San Fernando Valley to send students home early.

Pasadena implemented rolling outages after its grid failed because of the high heat. However, the statewide grid remained stable with California ISO expecting enough power to cover the increased demands.