'Dangerous' Southern California heat wave extended, downtown LA sees hottest day of the year

Downtown Los Angeles saw the hottest day of the year Thursday as it hit 100 degrees while forecasters have extended an excessive heat warning — with dangerously hot temperatures across Southern California now expected through the weekend.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service warned of a heat wave with "dangerously hot conditions" from San Luis Obispo County all the way down to San Diego County, conditions that were expected to last until Friday night.

But now, the weather service has said the excessive heat warning will actually last until 8 p.m. Monday.

Triple-digit temperatures have been seen across much of the city of LA as peak temperatures in Southern California are forecasted for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It was 111 degrees in Woodland Hills just before 3 p.m. Thursday — a high of 114 expected later in the day.

A pedestrians crosses a street in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 4, 2024, as Southern California faces a heat wave with triple digit temperatures seen across the city of LA. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

But that's not even the hottest it might get this week.

Forecasters are predicting a high of 118 degrees in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood on Friday. The extreme heat has led to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles issuing several warnings this week.

"It will be extremely hot through the weekend," NWS said Thursday. "Heat illness is a real thing and should be taken seriously. There is no more dangerous place than in a car."

It was the hottest day of the year in downtown Los Angeles, where the temperature was 101 degrees just before 3 p.m., according to forecasters. So far this year, the second-hottest day there was on Aug. 20, when it was 97 degrees. And the last time the temperature was higher than 100 degrees in downtown LA was on Sept. 4, 2022, when it was 103 degrees.

It is currently 96 at Downtown #LosAngeles - and should approach 100 degrees for the day.

Here are some climate tidbits:

Hottest so far in 2024: 97 on Aug 20

Last time it hit 100+: Sept 4, 2022 (it was 103)

The record for Sep 5 is 105 set in 1984.#cawx pic.twitter.com/SU2YV19x1i — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 5, 2024

"The homeless, elderly, children, and those with health issues are at the highest risk for heat illness," NWS warned earlier this week. "Daytime highs between 95 to 105 will become common away from the coast."

Omar, a person experiencing homelessness, splashes his face with water from a bucket filled by an open fire hydrant as southern California faces a heatwave, in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. on Sept. 4, 2024. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Forecasters have been advising people to keep hydrated, use air conditioning whenever possible and just trying staying in the shade as best they can.

There's also a higher risk for potential wildfires due to the extremely hot, dry conditions, forecasters say. Western areas of Southern California are expected to see the highest risk with "critical fire weather conditions" like gusty winds.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect in parts of Santa Barbara County as local residents are being told to be ready to evacuate.

"The environment is ripe for any new fires to grow fast and behave erratically," NWS Los Angeles said. "Avoid using anything that can spark a fire. Be SET to evacuate if you live in a high fire risk area."

#RedFlagWarning now in effect for southern #SantaBarbara County and most mountains thru Sat. The environment is ripe for any new fires to grow fast and behave erratically. Avoid using anything that can spark a fire. Be SET to evacuate if you live in a high fire risk area. #cawx pic.twitter.com/7OSEBMtCf3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 5, 2024

As forecasters warn people to avoid outdoor activities like hiking, they are also warning of the risks posed to workers. People who have to work outdoors, such as construction workers, are being told by the National Weather Service to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade whenever possible.

For areas further south in the region, across the Inland Empire and Orange and San Diego counties, temperatures could reach up to 112 degrees as forecasters warn of heat-related health risks.

In that part of Southern California, high temperatures could rise 1 or 2 degrees warmer on Friday compared to the day before.