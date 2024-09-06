Watch CBS News

Evelyn Taft's 4pm forecast | NEXT Weather

The grueling heat wave battering most of Southern California brought record temperatures to several Los Angeles County communities this Friday, including 114 degrees in Burbank, which tied its daily, monthly and all-time record highs.
