Chance of more showers continues in Southern California as remnants of Tropical Storm Mario linger

The possibility of rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Southern California continues on Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Mario linger.

Mountain communities received dangerous thunderstorms on Thursday, which caused flooding and mudslides. Areas in the San Bernardino Mountains, like Oak Glen, had road closures due to the mud and rocks flowing on the roadway.

A KCAL News Next Weather Alert remains in effect through the end of the day for desert and mountain communities. The alert was issued earlier this week to prepare residents for the upcoming weather event.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 30 to 50% chance of rain in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties until noon and that increases to 60 to 70% until 6 p.m.

Temperatures will remain muggy and uncomfortable across the region. Weather officials recommend people stay hydrated and remain in air conditioning, if possible.

An NWS flood watch also remains in effect through Friday afternoon for areas like the Grapevine, South End Sierra Foothills and Mojave Desert. Weather officials warn about the risk of heavy rainfall causing excessive runoff and flooding.

Conditions are expected to dry out going into the weekend, with a warm-up beginning next week.