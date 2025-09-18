Mudslides sweep through San Bernardino Mountains amid rainy weather

Mudslides swept through the San Bernardino Mountains after rainy weather passed through Southern California.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario unleashed dangerous thunderstorms over mountain communities such as Oak Glen. Casey Geib, general manager of the Oak Glen Steakhouse, described the downpour as the heaviest rain he's ever seen.

"Completely flooded it," Geib said. "Large sections of trees, everything was just smashed and went flying past this house down the hill here."

The mudslide pushed employees' cars like toys, but Geib and his coworkers quickly dug everyone's car out. They rushed down the hill just before sunset as another round of rain approached the mountains.

"I thought we would never see mud at this level again," he said. "This time was a lot more aggressive than the last."

In 2022, a mudslide sent entire trees into the Oak Glen Steakhouse after rain poured into the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

"I do know a lot of the houses up here are affected pretty heavily," Geib said.

San Bernardino County emergency crews are still doing damage assessments from today's mudslides. The weather also forced Caltrans to close Highway 38 after rocks and mud filled the roadway.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said no one was injured during the mudslides.