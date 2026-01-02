Rain expected in Southern California this weekend, and into the week

After a soggy New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the pause in rain won't last for long.

More rain is expected in Southern California for the weekend, as another storm system is expected to settle in the region late Friday.

"We are definitely looking at a little more moisture headed our way, a stray shower can't be ruled out this morning after 10 a.m.," CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee said. "The good news is, it will be a little quieter than what we saw yesterday as we wait for another system."

There is a chance of rain on Friday night, with the heaviest of the weekend storm expected to hit on Saturday. The latter part of Friday morning may see some showers. Over the weekend, 1 to 3 inches are expected across the coast and valleys, with the foothills and mountains forecast to get 3 to 6 inches of rain.

A flash flood watch may be considered later Friday for the recent burn scar areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty southerly winds will begin to develop Friday afternoon and in the evening across the region. Combined wet soils and windy conditions are leading NWS meteorologists to warn of possible downed trees.

Saturday's storm moves north to south, with morning rain expected in Ventura County, and rain in Los Angeles County by the afternoon.

The Orange County and Inland Empire regions will stay dry until the afternoon, when scattered showers are expected to pop up.

Another storm system is expected to move into the region between Monday and Tuesday, with a cold air mass settling in the region for the first full week of 2026.

"Keep your umbrella and rain gear handy because we're going to need it for the next few days," Lee said.

Rainfall totals since New Year's Eve