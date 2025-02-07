"Beneficial rain" continues to linger in Southern California before drier conditions over the weekend

The Los Angeles area continues to receive "beneficial rain" as an atmospheric river lingers over the region. Another major rain event is expected to develop next week.

The National Weather Service said a heavier band moved through the area last night into the morning but most of the rain has been light to moderate.

Two back-to-back rainstorms brought some much-needed rain to the Los Angeles areas after a very dry start to the winter season. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

"Rainfall rates have been largely between a quarter to a half inch per hour, but a report of 0.60 inches per hour came in last evening west of the Palisades burn scar," the NWS said.

The rain should taper off by the afternoon and lighten to scattered showers. Clouds will gradually move allowing skies to clear.

This second rainstorm produced more than the first system.

Rainfall totals from the last 24 hours:

Downtown: 1.55 inches

Santa Monica: 1.26 inches

Long Beach: .66 inches

La Canada Flintridge: 1.88 inches

Agoura Hills: .66 inches

Calabasas: .54 inches

East Pasadena: 1.67 inches

Malibu Hills: 2.22 inches

Ventura: 1.02 inches

Thousand Oaks: .70 inches

After the storm leaves, conditions will dry out and temperatures will increase slightly but will remain cool over the weekend.

KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said the weekend and the beginning of next week will be dry before another major rain event develops.

"By the time we head into Tuesday night, we could start to see some showers or some rain moving in. Then Wednesday and Thursday this is where we see that bigger system," Lee said.

Forecasters are predicting the next system could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain across the coastal and valley areas.

"Stay tuned as this could be the strongest storm of the season," the NWS said.