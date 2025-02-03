Protest downtown Los Angeles over ICE raids moves through streets

Demonstrators take to the streets downtown Los Angeles to protest recent ICE raids and deportations.

Protests over the recent ICE raids and deportations continue Monday as demonstrators march along streets through downtown Los Angeles.

The large group, calling for a National Day of Action, could be seen through aerial footage walking in the middle of Spring Street, moving along to block an intersection at Chick Hearn Court and 11th Street all the while waving Mexico flags and carrying protest signs.

Demonstrators march through downtown Los Angeles ahead of a noon planned rally at City Hall. KCALNews

Demonstrators on Monday assembled at City Hall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A noon demonstration is scheduled at Los Angeles City Hall and there are planned walk-outs and business closures to support the nationwide initiative, "A Day Without Immigrants."

Elizabeth Henriquez from Monrovia joined Monday's demonstration. "The message is to the people, don't be scared and that we have rights as a community, as immigrants – don't be scared."

On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators gathered for the same cause and created some traffic disruptions as they blocked the Main Street Bridge and closed the 101 Freeway for hours.

The LAPD had earlier called the demonstration peaceful and reported that Spring Street, Main Street, Los Angeles Street, Arcadia Street and the 101 Freeway were under major gridlock by Sunday afternoon.

Police ultimately declared an unlawful assembly and forced the group to disperse. The freeway fully reopened by Sunday night.

Monday, the Los Angeles restaurant Joan's on Third announced they will be closed for the day to support immigrant families.

According to The Associated Press, there were similar large rallies in several other Southern California cities such as Riverside and San Diego on Sunday, as well as one in Dallas.

