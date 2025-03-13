Watch CBS News
National Weather Service investigates "possible tornado" near Pico Rivera

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of a "possible tornado" near Pico Rivera Thursday morning. 

The agency posted on X that they heard reports of the weather event around 3:15 a.m. 

The NWS will be sending a storm survey crew around 7:30 a.m. to investigate the damage. 

The city of Pico Rivera posted a statement about the incident. The city said there was an "extreme wind event" that caused trees to fall.

Officials said the neighborhoods impacted are by Loch Avon Drive, Holbrook Street, and Glencannon Drive, between Passons Boulevard and Pico Vista Road. Crews with public works are working to clear trees and debris from the streets while Southern California Edison is working to restore power to affected homes.

There are no reports of injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

