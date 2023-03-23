Montebello tornado strongest to impact the LA metro since 1983

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that "briefly touched down" in Montebello to be the strongest to hit the Los Angeles area since March 1983.

The "intense microcell" touched down in a industrial park and warehouse district in the city of Montebello around 11:14 a.m. on Wednesday and lasted on the ground for about 3 minutes. The path of the tornado was about 0.42 miles long.

The NWS rated the tornado an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, which is just shy of an EF-2.

EF-0 rated twisters reach gusts of winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour, with the most powerful EF-5 rating eclipsing 200 miles per hour.

The twister injured one person and damaged at least 17 buildings, 11 so severely the fire department deemed them too dangerous to use, according to Michael Chee, a city public information officer.

A tree was also uprooted and a power pole snapped, ripping off the transformer.