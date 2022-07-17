Monsoonal weather expected to continue through Monday; thunderstorms likely

Extremely hot weather plaguing the Southland over the weekend was joined by an increased level of humidity Sunday as a monsoonal front continues to move through the area.

Starting on Friday, the movement, which headed from east-to-west through Arizona up into California, brought wet, sticky air and hot weather with a threat of thunderstorms.

The isolated storms were only expected to affect mountain and high desert regions, though there was still a possibility that they could move into valleys and coasts by Monday evening, putting residents on high alert after a similar movement resulted in death in early June, when a woman walking her dogs was fatally struck by lightning in Pico Rivera.

"There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the eastern San Gabriel mountains and adjacent portions of the Antelope Valley," according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, those mountain regions are also susceptible to fire danger thanks to 20 to 30 mile per gusts of wind, joined by possible lightning strikes and humidity levels between 10% and 25%.

Along with the thunderstorms came triple digit temperatures for many inland regions, including the Coachella Valley, where NWS issued an Excessive Heat Warning as temps of up to 114 degrees were expected.

On the other hand, local beaches will sit at a comfortable 70 degrees, while portions of Los Angeles and Orange Counties reach mid-80s.

Storm chances are expected to decrease drastically on Tuesday, when the high-pressure system moves closer and pushes the monsoonal movement out of the area -- cooling temperatures and relieving the uncharacteristic humidity.