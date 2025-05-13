Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set for today in Los Angeles

In a bid for freedom after spending more than 30 years in prison, the Menendez brothers are set to appear for a resentencing hearing Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Erik and Lyle Menendez are currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killings of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills home. The brothers have claimed that they acted in self-defense after years of alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of their parents.

Erik and Lyle Menendez's appellate attorneys filed a resentencing petition in 2023, arguing that new evidence corroborated the brothers' abuse allegations and supported their bid for a reduced sentence — potentially leading to their release or parole consideration.

Last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic was set to consider a recusal motion filed by appellate attorney Mark Geragos in April seeking to have Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and his office removed from the case. In court documents, Geragos argued that "a conflict of interest would render it likely that the defendants will receive neither a fair hearing nor fair treatment through all related proceedings."

But Geragos withdrew the request before the hearing on Friday, saying he did not want any more delays in the resentencing process.

On Friday, Hochman again attempted to withdraw former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's 2024 resentencing motion in support of Erik and Lyle Menendez, claiming a parole board's comprehensive risk assessment on the brothers should be included when considering their petition. Hochman has also argued that the brothers have not taken full responsibility for their crimes.

The risk assessment was ordered earlier this year by California Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of the Menendez brothers' request for clemency.

In court Friday, Hochman said the board "determined that each of the Menendez brothers constituted a moderate risk of violence, which was higher than the prior determinations of low risk of violence." He said the report cited specific actions by Erik and Lyle Menendez that supported the determination, including an incident in January in which Erik Menendez was allegedly found with a cell phone that was illegally brought into prison.

Geragos argued that the risk assessment should not be allowed into the resentencing proceedings, saying the parole board does not allow psychologists to testify in hearings, including resentencing hearings.

The state parole board is set to conduct separate hearings on June 13 for Erik and Lyle Menendez. Final reports will then be sent to Newsom to help the governor make a determination as to whether the brothers should receive clemency.