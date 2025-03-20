Menendez brothers' family hold rally outside of DA Hochman's office in downtown LA advocating for their release

The family-led initiative, for Erik and Lyle Menendez, called out Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman Thursday morning at a news conference and rally for failing to recognize the work the brothers have done behind bars to better themselves.

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition held a news conference and rally outside of Hochman's office in downtown LA. Several family members spoke to a crowd of reporters telling them they would not stop fighting for justice in the brothers' case.

Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative, held a rally and news conference outside of Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office. KCAL News

"If the DA Hochman wants to make this a political issue, we are going to make sure the world is watching," said Anamaria Baralt, a family cousin.

Baralt said Erik and Lyle should not be denied a second chance and the sexual abuse they suffered should not erased or overlooked.

Hochman has been vocal about his opinion that the brothers should not be released from jail and a few weeks ago, asked the court to withdraw former DA George Gascón's prior resentencing motion.

A few weeks ago, Hochman held a news conference where he said his office is prepared to go forward with the court's initiated resentencing hearing in the brothers' case. He explained that his request to withdraw the prior DA's motion is because he believes it did not thoroughly consider whether the brothers have taken responsibility for their crimes.

He listed examples of lies he alleges the brothers have maintained since their convictions in 1996.

"They've apologized multiple times to all of us standing here. They've owned and accepted every ounce of their actions," said Tamara Goodell, a family cousin.

The family claims that Hochman has allowed politics and personal bias to affect his decision-making in the case. The allege Hochman is approaching the case with an outdated narrative instead of focusing on how much progress they have made in 35 years.

Erik and Lyle Menendez have served 35 behind bars for the killings of their parents in 1989. The brothers were convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder. Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

"At every turn, we feel like DA Hochman has dismissed us, ignored us and quite frankly treated us like we don't matter," Goodell said. "It feels like he is more interested in punishing Erik and Lyle for childhood lies than actually looking at the facts and following the law."

Family members were also joined by several criminal justice reform advocates who were formerly incarcerated. They said even though people have committed crimes, they should be given an opportunity to turn their lives around.

Last week, the brothers' resentencing hearings were rescheduled for April 17 and 18, without another court date on April 11.

On June 13, a clemency hearing is expected to take place as the brothers continue to explore several options for early release. In February, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state parole board to perform a risk assessment to determine if they continue to pose a risk to public safety.

Newsom said he will take the board's report and the hearing into consideration as he decides whether to grant the brothers clemency.

The brothers' attorneys have also filed a habeas petition, to attempt another path toward freedom. Their attorneys asked the court to toss out their first-degree murder convictions and grant a new trial.

Hochman's office asked the court to deny their petition claiming the credibility of alleged new evidence helping their case has been called into question many times.

Although Erik and Lyle have admitted to shooting their parents to death in their Beverly Hills home in 1989, they have maintained that they did so in self-defense. The brothers have said they feared for their lives after suffering years of sexual and physical abuse.

"If they were to finally come forward and unequivocally and sincerely admit and completely accept responsibility for their lies of self-defense and the attempted suborning of perjury they engaged in, then the Court should weigh such new insight into the analysis of rehabilitation and resentencing — as will the People," Hochman said.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Hochman's office for a comment on the rally.