Attorney General Rob Bonta says that Nathan Hochman should remain on Menendez brothers case

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday said that Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office should remain on the Menendez brothers case after their attorneys filed a recusal motion seeking his dismissal in April.

Bonta's opposition, which was filed last week, says that the law the defendants were looking to have Hochman's office removed for, Penal Code section 1424, is a "narrow remedy available only under the rare circumstances in which a defendant has come forward with competent evidence of an actual or apparent conflict of interest creating a real possibility of unfair proceedings, and even then, the defendant must further show that disqualification of the District Attorney and his entire staff is the only remedy for the alleged conflict."

He says they do not have sufficient evidence that meets the standards of the penal code, also indicating that the allegations presented by the defendants do not show bias or conflict of interest.

Family of the Menendez brothers and their legal representation have in the past noted that Hochman has treated them with "aggression and disdain" since taking office, even blaming him for the hospitalization of their loved one after gruesome crime scene photos were shown by his team during a court hearing.

Hochman has not only contended this, but vocally opposed the resentencing efforts being made by the brothers, who were convicted of the murders of their parents in 1989. They have admitted to the killings, but say that they did so in self-defense.

His office filed opposition to the recusal motion last week, saying that their efforts were "drastic and desperate."

The resentencing efforts began while Hochman's predecessor George Gascón was in office. He offered his support in their bid for clemency during his time in office.

On Friday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge will consider the recusal motion.