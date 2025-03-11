Menendez brothers' risk assessment report given June deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

During his latest podcast episode, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that any decision on the Menendez brothers' bid for clemency will be made after the siblings' final risk assessment hearing in June.

"On June 13, both Lyle and Erik Menendez, independently, will have their final hearing," Newsom said on his titular podcast. "That would weigh into our independent analysis of whether or not to move forward with the clemency application to support a commutation."

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at East Los Angeles College on February 26, 2025. Getty Images

Following their murder convictions in the 1990s, the Menendez brothers returned to the spotlight after submitting several bids for freedom, including a resentencing and clemency request to Newsom. The brothers' cases to end their life sentences without the possibility of parole encountered an obstacle after Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman disclosed his opposition to their resentencing.

"The basis for that request is that the prior motion did not examine or consider whether the Menendez brothers have exhibited full insight and taken complete responsibility for their crimes by continuing for the past over 30 years to lie," Hochman said.

At a news conference, Hochman said he petitioned the court to withdraw former DA George Gascón's prior resentencing motion.

"Our position is that they shouldn't get out of jail. Ultimately, that is a position, we bring that position to the court," Hochman said.

Newsom acknowledged LA County's decision, commenting that it would not impact his office's independent review of the brothers' clemency.

"This was a very significant announcement from the DA this week," Newsom said. "But it doesn't fundamentally change the facts as it relates to the independent investigation in my office, the Board of Parole Hearings or fundamentally change or alter the process that's underway for the resentencing."

Following the hearing, Newsom said he would submit a report to the governor's office for his consideration and to the presiding judge. Once the judge delivers his opinion, Newsom will decide whether or not to grant the brothers clemency.

When Newsom initially announced the parole board risk assessment report for the Menendez brothers on Feb. 26, he estimated that it would take 90 days.

Newsom also addressed the Netflix documentary and dramatization based on the Menendez brothers' case. He said he has not watched either.

"I have seen a few clips here and there on social media," Newsom said. "I don't intend to watch these series, because I don't want to be influenced by them. I just want to be influenced by the facts."