A prolonged March heatwave to settle in this week, all-time records expected to be broken

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp
Mild conditions will soon give way to summer-like weather, as Thursday and Friday are expected to see record heat, likely followed by "an extremely rare, prolonged March heatwave," according to the National Weather Service.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with widespread temperatures of 90 to 100 expected.

A heat advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County starting Thursday at 10 a.m. and lasting through Friday until 8 p.m.

The same region will see temperatures in the lower 90s on the weekend, still 15-25 degrees above normal. According to NWS, all of southwest California is in for a stretch of moderate to extreme heat.

Tuesday's high in the Los Angeles, Orange County Metro areas reached 70, and on Friday, that high will reach 98. "That's almost a 30-degree temperature hike, and it's about 20 to 30 degrees above our average highs that we are supposed to see," CBS News Meteorologist Marina Jurica said. Coastal areas are also expected to see temperatures in the 90s.

"90s start on Thursday, and they last with us at least through March 22, so it is going to be a very long stretch here as we move into the middle of March," Jurica said.

Numerous daily records are expected to be broken areawide, with some locations breaking the all-time March record.

"It's possible that any daily or monthly records set before this weekend will be broken again next week," NWS stated.

