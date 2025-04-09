LA County DA Hochman reiterates stance on Menendez brothers case days ahead of resentencing hearing

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman reiterates his stance on the Menendez brothers' case, days ahead of their resentencing hearing on Friday.

Hochman released a statement and said his office is prepared to move forward with the court's initiation of resentencing proceedings for Erik and Lyle. But, the district attorney continued to emphasize his request that the former DA George Gascón's motion for resentencing be withdrawn.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he is prepared to proceed with the Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing, but asks the court to withdraw the previous DA's motion for resentencing. AP

Hochman said his office has reviewed tens of thousands of court documents, trial transcripts, prison records and other statements. His office believes Gascón's previous motion did not thoroughly consider whether the brothers have taken full responsibility for their crimes.

"The Court must consider such lack of full insight and lack of acceptance of responsibility for their murderous actions in deciding whether the Menendez brothers pose an unreasonable risk of danger to the community," Hochman said.

Erik and Lyle have spent more than 30 years behind bars after being convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder for the killings of their parents. The brothers have claimed self-defense, saying they were victims of emotional, physical and sexual abuse. Hochman alleges the brothers have lied about the self-defense.

"The decision to resentence is profound since the Court is asked to change a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, received almost 30 years ago following first-degree murder convictions with special circumstances for the brutal slaying of their parents — a sentence that has been repeatedly upheld by five different appellate courts that have reviewed it — to a sentence of life with the possibility of parole," Hochman said.

Members of the family-led initiative, Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, have said they believe Hochman has failed to recognize the progress the brothers have made since being locked up.

At a rally outside of the district attorney's office in March, several family members told reporters they believe Hochman has turned the case into a political issue and the brothers shouldn't be denied a second chance.

The resentencing hearing is just one way the brothers are hoping to get freedom. In February, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a state parole board to perform a risk assessment to determine if they continue to pose a risk to public safety.

The clemency hearing is expected to take place on June 13. The brothers also have resentencing hearing dates scheduled for April 17 and 18.

The brothers' attorneys have also filed a habeas petition to attempt another path toward freedom. Their attorneys asked the court to toss out their first-degree murder convictions and grant a new trial.

Hochman's office asked the court to deny their petition, claiming the credibility of alleged new evidence helping their case has been called into question many times.