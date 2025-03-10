DA Hochman prepared to go forward with Menendez brothers' resentencing hearings

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Monday that his office is prepared to go forward with the court's initiated resentencing hearing in the Menendez brothers' case.

At a news conference, Hochman also said he is asking the court to withdraw former DA George Gascon's prior resentencing motion.

Last month, Hochman opposed a new trial, asking a judge to deny the brothers' habeas petition requesting a vacating of their convictions and a new trial in their quest for early release. The habeas petition filed in May 2023 cited what lawyers described as two new pieces of evidence backing the brothers' allegations of abuse, including a 1988 letter written by Erik Menendez, which alludes to sexual abuse by his father.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state parole board to conduct a risk assessment of the brothers to determine whether they pose a risk to public safety.

Newsom said he expects to receive the board's report within 90 days, which will help determine whether he decides to grant clemency. The parole board's report is the first step in a longer process toward a chance at clemency.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have been serving sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, who were shot in the family's Beverly Hills home. They admitted to the killings, claiming fear and self-defense after a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse suffered at the hands of their parents.

In 1996, a jury convicted them of first-degree murder. They have spent over 35 years behind bars.

Hochman said earlier that the credibility of the alleged new evidence had been called into question since, he said, the brothers lied throughout the investigation. He also said that the question of whether they were sexually abused is not a determinant of whether they are guilty of murder.

"The jury was not asked to decide if the Menendez brothers were sexually abused by their father and their mother failed to stop it, only if the Menendez brothers committed these murders willfully, deliberately and with premeditation or in self-defense," reads the DA's informal response to the habeas petition filed Feb. 21.

The brothers are still set to face a resentencing hearing on March 20 and 21. Last year, former LA County District Attorney George Gascón said he was recommending resentencing for the brothers, with the final decision then handed off to a judge.