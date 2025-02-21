Menendez brothers case update to be given by LA County DA Hochman

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is expected to give an update on the Menendez brothers case Friday, just weeks before a scheduled March resentencing hearing.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have been serving sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They fatally shot their parents at the family's Beverly Hills home, admitting to the killings over the course of two trials as they claimed self-defense and said they feared for their lives following years of physical and sexual abuse. In 1996, a jury convicted them of first-degree murder. They have spent over 35 years behind bars.

Former LA County District Attorney George Gascón recommended resentencing for the brothers last year, paving the way for a potential early release. But since Hochman was elected in November, unseating Gascón, the new DA has said prosecutors in his office must still review thousands of pages of trial transcripts and prison records before he reaches his own decision.

Last month, the DA's office pushed back a resentencing hearing in late January to March 20-21 due to the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, which caused work delays as prosecutors in the DA's office were among the thousands evacuated from their homes. During the hearing next month, Hochman could recommend resentencing, with the decision then being handed off to a judge.

Since they committed the crimes when they were under age 26, Lyle and Erik Menendez would be eligible for parole immediately.

The District Attorney is expected to deliver an update on the case during a 1 p.m. news conference Friday.

Erik Menendez, left, in an Oct. 31, 2016 photo; and Lyle Menendez, right, in a Feb. 22, 2018 photo. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP

"We'll be ready for that hearing," Hochman said last month of the March court dates. "We're working as hard as we can... So the wildfires set us back a little bit. But we're working very hard to make sure we get to the right result and then can defend it in court."

After spending decades behind bars, attorneys for the Menendez brothers have argued for their release in court filings — presenting newly uncovered evidence including a 1988 letter they say alludes to sexual abuse against Erik Menendez by his father and an allegation of sexual assault made by a former boy band member against the Menendezes' father, who was once a record executive.

Cliff Gardner, their appellate attorney, filed a habeas petition in May 2023 requesting a lesser charge of manslaughter, which would lead to an early release as the brothers have already served more than three decades in state prison.

That path to possible early release would result in a new trial if granted by a judge and is separate from the resentencing track, which focuses on the brothers' time behind bars and how they may have rehabilitated — as opposed to dealing with the facts of the case as the habeas petition does.

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez AP

Towards the end of his term as DA, Gascón said he would ask a judge to resentence Lyle and Erik Menendez to 50 years to life. Under California Penal Code § 3051, they would be immediately eligible for parole since they committed the crimes when they were under the age of 26 and have already spent 15 years in prison.

"I believe they have paid their debt to society," Gascón said upon announcing his decision last year.

Gascón also wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom to show support for them being granted clemency, citing their allegations of sexual abuse and saying they have rehabilitated by showing good behavior while behind bars, earning college diplomas and leading support groups for other survivors of abuse. Newsom said he would defer the decision to Hochman.

Several family members have also publicly shown support for the brothers' release, backing their claims of abuse and saying they have rehabilitated and served enough time.

In early January, some of them met with Hochman to explain why they believe it's time for the brothers to be freed.

"This 35-year process has been incredibly traumatizing for us, as I'm sure you can all imagine," Anamaria Baralt, a cousin of theirs, told reporters after the meeting. "We are very much hoping that we can find a path to manslaughter — that we can see the release of the brothers immediately."

Meanwhile, an uncle of the brothers is at least one relative who has opposed their release. An attorney for Milton Andersen issued a statement last year saying their "cold-blooded actions shattered their family and left a trail of grief that has persisted for decades."

Hochman has said he is leading the DA's office with what he calls a "hard middle" approach, advocating for increased penalties for some non-violent crimes while also being open to some rehabilitative measures. He has said he would continue running the Resentencing Unit that Gascón started in April 2021, which the former DA said oversaw the resentencing of 300 people.

"My plans would be to certainly continue the Resentencing Unit," Hochman said days after being elected. "Once I get into office, I'll be better able to understand all the aspects of it and whether or not any changes are required, whether or not it needs to be scaled up more to do more resentencings. But we will be looking at, again, the facts and the law of each of the cases that come down."