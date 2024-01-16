Jason Kelce informs Philadelphia Eagles teammates he's retiring: reports

Jason Kelce informs Philadelphia Eagles teammates he's retiring: multiple reports Jason Kelce informs Philadelphia Eagles teammates he's retiring: multiple reports 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Jason Kelce has reportedly played his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame center, told his teammates after the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night that he's retiring after 13 seasons, according to multiple reports, including the NFL Network.

The 36-year-old declined to talk to the media after Philadelphia was eliminated from the NFL playoffs in Tampa, but he was emotional on the sidelines late in the game. The broadcast captured Kelce embracing longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland with 15 seconds left to play.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni said Kelce "always got a place here," meaning with the Eagles.

"He's special and I love him," Sirianni said. "He's one of the most special guys I've been around."

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said Kelce was one of his best teammates ever and described his passion as "unmatched." The two have been teammates since 2013 when the Eagles drafted Johnson with the fourth overall pick.

"You'll never be able to replace a guy like that," said Johnson, who has recorded two Christmas albums with Kelce. "One of a kind."

The Eagles drafted Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He went on to become a six-time All-Pro center and a seven-time Pro Bowler - he was named both in 2023.

Throughout his career, Kelce cemented his status as a Philadelphia legend on and off the field. The Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native quickly adopted Philadelphia as his home and the city embraced him back. His 2018 rant during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade while dressed as a Mummer will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable speeches in Philly sports history.

"You know, man, he's a legend in this city. Really in the league, I don't want to do a disservice to him and the things he's been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn't come easy. It's been a long, long time coming for him," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "And every year since I've been here, it's been 'Want to come back?' But he knows. He knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I've learned from him. He'll forever have a special place in my heart."

Kelce vacationed down the shore in Sea Isle City, where he helped raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation by guest bartending at Ocean Drive.

In 2021, Kelce showed again his grasp of the Philly sports fan, sounding off on the Ben Simmons drama with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"What's going on? And I don't want to crush any other player. What's going on with the 76ers and Ben Simmons," Kelce said in October 2021. "All that is because of a lack of accountability. A lack of owning up to mistakes and lack of correcting things. If all that got corrected, you're fixing three throws, you're getting better as a player, none of this is happening. So everybody can [explicit] and complain about how tough this city is to play in, just play better man. This city will love you."

He was the subject of a Prime Video documentary, "Kelce," which aired in September 2023. The documentary followed Kelce during the 2022 season.

Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, host the popular sports podcast called "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."