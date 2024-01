Eagles players, staff arrive in Philadelphia after playoff loss to Tampa Bay The Philadelphia Eagles returned to PHL Airport Tuesday morning following their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The 32-9 loss turns up the pressure on owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/philadelphia-eagles-tampa-bay-buccaners-wild-card-playoffs-score-today/