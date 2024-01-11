"A Philly Special Christmas Special" raises over $3 million for Philadelphia organizations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen - and part-time Christmas carolers - Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata helped raise over $3 million with their second album "A Philly Special Christmas Special," according to a news release.

Over 60 organizations received donations, including Children's Crisis Treatment Center, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Ronald McDonald House, Philly Goat Project, Gender Justice Fund of Philadelphia, Philabundance and Toys for Tots, among others.

The Birds' O-linemen's first album, "A Philly Special Christmas," raised $1.25 million.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude that we were able to double the amount of money we donated last year," Connor Barwin, a former Eagles linebacker and shares executive producer of Vera Y Records, said. "It was a special group of people that came together to make this record, and I am proud to see that diversity represented in the range of organizations this record has been able to support."

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" was released on streaming services and sold as a limited edition vinyl on Vera Y Records.

The record was sold as a limited-edition red vinyl, limited-edition gold vinyl and a double disc, which included the first album.

According to a news release, singles from the second album - "This Christmas, "All I Want for Christmas is You," "Fairytale of Philadelphia" and "Pretty Paper" - have been streamed over 10 million times on all platforms. "Fairytale of Philadelphia", a duet cover of The Pogues Christmas hit "Fairytale of New York" by Jason and Travis Kelce, reached No. 1 on iTunes.

A nearly eight-minute animation released on YouTube has more than 695,000 views as of Jan. 11 and had 10,000 live viewers on its Thanksgiving premiere.

Here are all the organizations that benefited from "A Philly Special Christmas Special":

87 and Running

Achieve Now

Ars Nova Workshop

Attic Youth Center

Beyond the Bars

Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia

CB Community Schools

Children's Crisis Treatment Center

Center City Jazz Festival

Chester Children's Choir

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Coded by Kids

Community Unity Music Festival

Cooperative Nursery School

Drueding Center

Eagles Autism Challenge

Fanny Coppin School

Foundation to Combat AntiSemitism

Feed America

FIRE

Fresh Air Fund

Friends Select School

Gender Justice Fund of Philadelphia

Germantown Friends

Gift of Life

Haddon Twp Visual and Performing Arts Guild

Heights Philadelphia

Herb It Forward Foundation

Hill - Freedman World Academy

Horizon House

John Fetting Fund for Breast Cancer Prevention

Kensington Soccer Club

Kesem at Temple University

Kilgore College

World Cafe Live Living Arts Dance

MANNA

Mic'D Up (Phila SD)

Make The World Better Foundation

No Name Pops

P.A.C.E. Program

PA Association for the Blind

Philabundance

Philadelphia Children Alliance

Philly Blind Hockey

Philly Goat Project

Photography Without Borders

Police Athletic League Philadelphia

Robotics Coalition

Rock to the Future

Ronald McDonald House

Street Tails Animal Rescue

Student-Run Emergency Housing Unit of Phila, Inc.,

Tara Miller Foundation

The Judy Spangler Scholarship

The Lambert Foundation

The MIP Foundation

The Philadelphia Outward Bound

The Rail Park

The Women's Veterans Program

The Woodlands

Toys for Tots

Uran Youth Kings & Queens

Variety

Yeah Philly