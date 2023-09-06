Hurricane Lee's path and timeline: Meteorologists project when and where the storm will hit

Tracking Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic as Category 4 storm 03:29

Hurricane Lee strengthened rapidly Thursday and developed into a major Category 5 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

Lee intensified quickly over the Atlantic Ocean's very warm waters, growing from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday all the way to a Category 5 hurricane Thursday night, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.

Lee was forecast to continue intensifying Friday and despite possible fluctuations in intensity, it was expected to "remain a major hurricane through early next week," the center said.

Hurricane #Lee has explosively intensified into a Category 5 storm and is expected to peak as a monster 180 mph Cat 5.



One of the fastest intensifying Atlantic hurricanes ever observed.

CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson said Lee's maximum sustained winds could get as high as 185 mph Friday.

But, "Even as we head into Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday it does weaken, (and) that's good news as it heads toward the U.S.," Parkinson said.

Satellite image of Hurricane Lee over the Atlantic on Sept. 8, 2023.

Hurricane Lee spaghetti models

Spaghetti weather models, or spaghetti plots, are computer models showing the possible paths a storm may take as it develops. These models don't predict the impact or when a storm may hit, according to the Weather Channel, but focus on showing which areas might potentially be at risk.

Spaghetti models for Hurricane Lee mostly show the storm traveling over the ocean. Some paths would take the storm close to the Leeward Islands, which include the Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Saint Martin and Saint Kitts.

A spaghetti model for Lee created Wednesday morning, seen below, shows most projected paths curving northward and remaining out over the open Atlantic, but a few veer more to the west for a potential impact in the islands or along the U.S. Mid-Atlantic or New England coast late next week.

A spaghetti model showing the potential paths of Hurricane Lee.

Another set was posted by The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore, who wrote: "Some solutions into late next week (shown below) are too close to ignore. Some don't touch land. This is all common with something in the 7-10 day away range."

Model ensemble blend look at #Lee next week. Some solutions into late next week (shown below) are too close to ignore. Some don't touch land. This is all common with something in the 7-10 day away range. Plus the simple fact that track errors go up rapidly after 5 days which…

Where is Hurricane Lee heading?

As of 5 a.m. EDT on Friday, Lee had maximum sustained winds of 165 mph. Its center was about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and it was traveling west-northwest at 14 mph over the Atlantic. The Leewards are a group of islands where the Caribbean Sea meets the western Atlantic Ocean.

Large ocean swells generated by Lee are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Friday, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Hispaniola by the weekend, the hurricane center said.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the agency reported.

However, Lee's center is forecast to pass "well to the north" of those islands.

Hurricane Lee's projected path early on September 8, 2023.

There are no coastal warnings or watches in effect at this time, the hurricane center said.

Where will Hurricane Lee make landfall?

Right now, it's too early to say whether Hurricane Lee will make landfall, or where it would hit if it does, forecasters said.

On Friday morning, Parkinson said the chances of Lee hitting land were below 2% from New Jersey on south; below 10% for Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts; and below 20% for northern New England, adding that forecasters will have a much clearer picture of Lee's likely path by the middle of next week.

Parkinson laid out a few possible scenarios for Lee. One would involve a cold front coming off the East Coast that could trap Lee and push it north against the coastline, bringing potentially stormy weather to areas along the coast.

However, if no cold front forms, Parkinson explained, Lee would then potentially stay out at sea for a longer period until it reaches Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada. By that point, it may be significantly weakened.

This is one of the most impressive rapid intensification episodes I've ever seen in the Atlantic. Hurricane #Lee went from having no eye this morning to possibly Cat 5 intensity this evening. Absolutely incredible.

Will Hurricane Lee hit the Northeast?

CBS New York reports the forecast models have been going back and forth on the track of the storm — at first, on Sunday night, they were suggesting a landfall in the Mid-Atlantic region, then on Monday, going out to sea. As of Wednesday, the track was closer to the East Coast.

The ECMWF, or European model, has Lee staying out to sea and not making a direct landfall, but coming very close to the U.S. mainland. Meanwhile, the GFS, or American model, has Lee scraping Cape Cod, and then heading into the Canadian Maritimes.

"At this time, most longer range models do NOT have Lee making landfall anywhere on the East Coast, including New England," CBS Boston reports.

However, it adds, "This is a very long-range forecast and LOTS can and will change in the coming days. So, by no means should anyone on the East Coast (or in New England) write this storm off and put your guard down."

Is Hurricane Lee going to hit Florida?

Hurricane Lee is not forecast to impact Florida. CBS Miami chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera Lee said the storm system is expected to turn to the north and away from the southeastern U.S. coast, but weather experts will continue to monitor its progress and track it closely.

Florida is currently recovering from Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast last Wednesday and left a trail of damage across the Big Bend region — the area where the Florida peninsula meets the panhandle. The storm caused severe flooding in Florida and other states including Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, before moving out to sea. Several deaths have been attributed to the storm, and the financial toll of the hurricane could reach $20 billion, CBS News previously reported.

Will Hurricane Lee hit the Carolinas?

Some models show the hurricane passing close to the Carolina coast, but according to CBS affiliate WNCN in Raleigh-Durham, there are "no indicators this storm will directly impact North Carolina" at this time.

Forecasters at the station said that "steering flows should take Hurricane Lee away from the East Coast," with the storm expected to curve north, then northeast.