High surf peaks Tuesday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties

High surf warning in effect for local beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties during holiday

The National Weather Service warns of potentially damaging surf and coastal flooding, as a strong northwest swell brings high surf Tuesday, the peak day for the week.

Ventura County is expected to see waves as high as 12-18 feet, while waves on west to northwest-facing beaches in Los Angeles County will reach 8 -12 feet.

Beachgoers are warned to stay off rock walls and jetties as coastal flooding is possible on beach roads and in parking lots. High tide hit at 4:45 Tuesday morning, and returns at 5:35 p.m.

The Ventura Pier was closed Sunday due to high surf warnings and will stay closed through Christmas Day.

Northern California faces more extreme conditions as NWS issued a coastal hazard, with dangerously large waves at 25 to 35 feet expected in some areas.

Large waves already wreaked some havoc on the Northern California coastline Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing. Officials said that debris that washed up at Sunset State Beach in Santa Cruz County trapped a man and he later died from his injuries. At Marina State Beach in Monterey County, a man went missing after being pulled into the water by high surf.

In Santa Cruz part of the pier collapsed from powerful waves Monday afternoon, sending three people who were working on the wharf into the water. Lifeguards pulled out two of the construction workers, while the third made it out of the surf on their own.

"A series of Pacific storm systems will cross the Northwest U.S. this week bringing gusty winds, high surf, periods of heavy rain, and mountain snow," NWS warns.