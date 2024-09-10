Gov. Gavin Newsom requests FEMA support for fires raging in Southern California

Governor Gavin Newsom has requested additional federal support for the wildfires currently raging in Southern California, which have burned more than 86,000 acres combined.

He recently requested assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency over the weekend due to the Line Fire, which at that time had burned around 7,000 acres of brush in the San Bernardino Mountains. As days passed, the fire exploded in size, erupting to engulf nearly 33,000 acres and putting thousands of homes in danger of being destroyed.

Now with two more devastating wildfires currently ravaging the state's forests — the Airport Fire currently burning in both Orange and Riverside Counties and the Bridge Fire that swelled to more than 34,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest — Gov. Newsom on Tuesday again requested a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA.

If accepted, the funding will be used to reimburse the total costs of the firefights and help "mitigate, manage and control active wildfires in California."

On Monday, FEMA officials accepted Newsom's request for assistance with the Line Fire.

In another move to assist with the emergencies, the governor also activated the National Guard on Monday, assigning thousands to help with the wildfires and protect the threatened communities.

"We are working day and night to protect communities up and down the state of California. Our response includes nearly 6,000 boots on the ground, hundreds of engines and water tankers, and the world's largest aerial firefighting force," said a statement from Newsom. "Thank you to our brave firefighters, soldiers and first responders for the 24/7 work to keep our communities safe."

In all, more than 5,700 members were deployed, as well as 51 helicopters, nine fixed-wing aircraft, 520 fire engines, 75 dozers and 141 water tankers.

California wildfires have nearly torched one million acres so far in 2024.