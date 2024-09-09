Evacuation orders issued for Airport Fire in Orange County

Orange County firefighters rushed to Trabuco Canyon to douse flames burning vegetation on the hillside.

The Orange County Fire Authority dubbed it the Airport Fire after it started near a remote-controlled airplane airport on Trabuco Creek Road.

Firefighters continue the aggressive attack. The current estimate is approximately 800 acres. As always, we thank our community for being prepared, remaining out of the area, and allowing us all to work safely — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) September 9, 2024

The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued a voluntary evacuation warning for people living near:

Rose Canyon Road

Trabuco Canyon Road

Trabuco Creek Canyon Road

Trabuco Oaks Drive

Joplin Loop

Cook's Corner

The department issued an evacuation order for homes on Meander Lane, including:

Robinson Ranch HOA

Trabuco Highlands HOA

Trabuco Highland Apartment Complex

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to respond effectively.

Authorities converted the Lake Forest Sports Complex at 28000 Vista Terrace, Lake Forest, CA 92630 to a temporary evacuation point. A large animal shelter has been established at 88 Fair Drive in the City of Costa Mesa.

The Airport Fire exploded in size, growing from 7 acres to more than 1,860 acres within a few hours, according to Cal Fire. However, the OCFA said the fire started to burn uphill and away from homes.

Orange County deployed around 1,000 personnel, including hand crews, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft, to extinguish the fire before it reached homes.