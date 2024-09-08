Bridge Fire burning in Angeles National Forest prompts evacuations and road closures

A brush fire burning in the Angeles National Forest prompted some evacuations on Sunday.

The blaze was reported at around 3 p.m. near the area of East Fork Road and Glendora Mountain Road, according to a post on X from the Angeles National Forest.

As Los Angeles County Fire Department crews worked to extinguish the flames, East Fork Road at Highway 39 was closed, as well as Glendora Mountain Road and Glendora Ridge Road.

In order to avoid vehicle congestion in the area, California Highway Patrol officials closed Highway 39 at the mouth of the canyon.

Because of the fire and the potential for growth, all forest visitors were ordered to evacuate the area, ANF officials said.

At around 4 p.m., ANF reported that the fire had consumed 92 acres and was being attacked both from the ground and from above by water-dropping aircraft.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.