Evacuation orders, warnings go into effect in burn scar areas across Southern California as threat of mudslides persist

Evacuation orders and warnings have gone into effect for burn scar areas across Southern California as heavy rainfall threatens dangerous debris flows.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Mayor Karen Bass and other officials are expected to provide an update on the storm affecting the Los Angeles area.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 12, 2025 - - A police car drives past homes lost in the Palisades fire as rain falls over Las Lomas Avenue in Pacific Palisades on February 12, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Genaro Molina

"In addition to potential debris flows caused by the rain, we could also see high winds that could cause trees to fall," Bass wrote in a statement. "Thursday is not the time to be outside or on the road unnecessarily. Please exercise caution and heed official warnings. Our top priority is to keep people safe."

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch that will be in effect until Thursday night for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with a particular focus on the burn scars.

Evacuation warnings are in effect across Los Angeles County in the Palisades, Mandeville Canyon, Sunset, Eaton and Hurst burn scar areas until 2 p.m. Friday. Evacuation orders are in effect in Sierra Madre neighborhoods near the Eaton Fire zone.

Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to targeted areas and houses identified as high-risk have been visited by Los Angeles County sheriff deputies and police officers.

Use this link to see evacuation orders and warnings across LA County.

In preparation for the last rain event, bass issued an Emergency Executive Order to shore up burn scar areas. Crews have been working to remove debris from affected properties to minimize the dangerous debris flowing into streets and waterways.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has halted field operations of removing household hazardous materials during the storm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also reduced debris removal operations across LA County on Thursday.

"We have been working closely with the U.S. EPA and Corps of Engineers to ensure the safety of all work crews and the community," said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Curtis Brown. "We are committed to completing this mission as quickly and safely as possible and will continue our work as soon as conditions allow."

The LA fire and police departments have teams on standby ready to assist residents during emergencies.

"The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety will have inspection staff on standby to perform assessments of damages caused by the storm and will work closely with the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department," the mayor's office said.

Locations to find sandbags and other emergency resources and information for those bracing for possible debris flows can be found here.