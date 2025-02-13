LAFD vehicle pushed into ocean by debris flow in Malibu

One person was hospitalized when a large debris flow in Malibu pushed a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle into the Pacific Ocean in the midst of a powerful rainstorm.

An LAFD vehicle that was pushed into the Pacific Ocean by a powerful debris flow on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. KCAL News

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Big Rock Road, according to Public Information Officer Erik Scott. The flow pushed the car off the road, down a cliffside and into the water while a crew member was still inside.

"Fortunately, the member was able to exit his vehicle and reach safety with minor injuries," Scott said. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution."

Related: Malibu schools closed again Friday due to hazardous conditions caused by rainstorm

Video from the scene showed as the car was consistently rocked by the waves as it rested in the deep sand. It appeared to have some minor damage to the passenger side door and the rear bumper.

No further information was provided on the incident, but this is one of many similar occurrences across Los Angeles County on Thursday due to the daylong deluge that battered the region with heavy rain.