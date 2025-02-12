Orange County to issue evacuation warnings Thursday for possible flooding, debris flows

Rain bringing possible flooding and risks of debris flows near the burn scar of last year's Airport Fire led to Orange County officials announcing Wednesday that evacuation warnings for those areas will be issued Thursday morning.

The voluntary warnings will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and will apply to communities within Trabuco Creek, including a campground and school there, and the areas of Starr Ranch and Hot Springs Canyon, including Lazy-W Ranch, Long Canyon and Modjeska Canyon. The 23,000-acre Airport Fire broke out in September in Trabuco Canyon, located in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains just north of the city of Rancho Santa Margarita, injuring at least 21 people and destroying over 110 homes in Orange and Riverside counties.

Orange County Evacuation Map

A flood watch will be in effect in the area from 10 a.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Evacuation routes can quickly become impassable due to mud, debris or flooding," Orange County officials said in an advisory Wednesday announcing the coming evacuation warnings. A map showing where evacuation warnings will be can be found here.

How's the rain been treating you? ☔️ Here's a look at what to expect as the heaviest precipitation rolls through Thursday evening and night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dnSuuIxsmC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 12, 2025

Across Southern California, forecasters have warned of a strong storm this week bringing risks of flooding, mudslides and debris flows throughout the region, particularly in areas burned by recent wildfires. The risk of landslides and debris flows is particularly high when heavy rain hits burn scars as the soil in such wildfire-scorched terrain can develop a top layer that repels water, potentially leading to mud and debris being carried over the landscape, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

Emergency preparations have also been underway in other parts of Southern California burned by recent fires, including areas of Los Angeles County where the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires ripped through last month. LA County officials said Wednesday morning that evacuation warnings may be announced for these burn-scarred communities.

While evacuation warnings are voluntary, and not mandatory orders to flee, state officials say they do warn of a potential danger to life and property and those placed under such warnings should be prepared to leave in case a mandatory evacuation follows later.

O.C. officials said people with disabilities and others needing additional assistance with evacuating should call the Orange County Sheriff's Department Dispatch at 714-647-7000. Other resources and information for those affected by the coming evacuation warnings in the county can be found here.