Evacuation warnings issued near Line Fire burn scar in San Bernardino County

A powerful storm closing in on Southern California has prompted evacuation warnings for residents living near the burn scar of the Line Fire in San Bernardino County.

The warnings were issued beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening due to the "potential for mud and debris flow" from the approaching storm. Because the previously burned land is without vegetation to hold the soil down, it's more susceptible to the effects of the rain as the top layer repels water instead of soaking it up.

The Line Fire broke out in September 2024 and rapidly grew to consume nearly 44,000 acres before it was fully contained by firefighters. Though there were no deaths related to the blaze, which was determined to be caused by arson, several structures were destroyed and a massive amount of vegetation in the San Bernardino Mountains was burned.

At the time, it caused more than 9,200 homes to be placed under evacuation orders due to the potential threat.

Evacuation Warning:

On February 12, 2025, at 6PM there is a potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm that may affect your area. The community of Highland, along the Line Fire burn scar is under an evacuation warning. pic.twitter.com/6AGkCXO9BT — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) February 13, 2025

San Bernardino County Evacuation Map

The National Weather Servicehttps://www.weather.gov/sgx/#link={%22role%22:%22standard%22,%22href%22:%22https://www.weather.gov/sgx/%22,%22affiliate%22:%22%22,%22target%22:%22_blank%22,%22absolute%22:%22%22,%22linkText%22:%22National%20Weather%20Service%22} predicts that the region could receive as much as two inches of rainfall, totals that are doubled just north in Big Bear.

A Flash Flood Watch has similarly been issued for the region, going into effect at 10 a.m. and lasting through 4 a.m. on Friday.

Much of Southern California is under risk of flooding, mudslides and debris flow because of the looming storm. Areas most likely to be impacted are, however, those closed to burn scars from recent wildfires that ravaged areas over the last year.

Residents in specific parts of Los Angeles County and Orange County have seen evacuation warnings from law enforcement heading into Thursday.

In Riverside County, though there are no issued evacuation advisories, some preparations were still underway as the region is especially prone to flash flooding. A map of advisories for the region can be seen here.