Unsafe water alert issued for Pasadena areas affected by Eaton Fire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced an unsafe water alert for Pasadena residents in Eaton Fire evacuation areas.

Deputies advised residents to refrain from drinking tap water if they live within areas impacted by evacuation orders or warnings.

"Failure to follow this advisory could result in illness," deputies said.

Vehicles and a house burn as powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate, at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, Jan. 8, 2025. Reuters/David Swanson

Authorities recommended residents only use bottled water, until further notice. Residents should use bottled water for baby formula and other mixed drinks as well as for washing dishes, making ice and food preparation.

The alert applies to animals, including pets and livestock.

Residents should not try to treat the water. Authorities said boiling, freezing, filtering adding chlorine or other disinfectants will not make the water safe.

Pasadena Water and Power will perform tests and announce when the water has been rendered safe again. The timeframe will be dependent on the Eaton Fire, wind and related conditions.

The Eaton Fire raging in the Angeles National Forest, Altadena and Pasadena exploded to 10,600 acres Wednesday.

Five people have died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In a Wednesday morning news conference, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said there have been a "number of significant injuries."

LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone estimated that over 1,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged and the fire remains 0% contained as of Wednesday evening.