Altadena's Bunny Museum burns to the ground during Eaton Fire

A beloved staple of Altadena for nearly three decades was burned to the ground on Wednesday, as the devastating Eaton Fire continues to ravage the area.

The Bunny Museum, which touted nearly 50,000 bunny-related items and was marketed as "the world's only museum about everything bunny," was one of many buildings destroyed by the massive blaze that has consumed more than 10,000 acres and killed at least five people since igniting on Tuesday evening.

"All of the Old Town, the iconic Altadena Old Town, is gone," said Steve Lubanski, the co-owner of the museum. "Our museum is gone. That'll hit me in a while."

Steve Lubanski, the co-owner of the museum, said that though he was able to save their pets and a few select items, the building and most of their collection were completely consumed by the flames.

"It was, it took my wife and I almost 40 years to put it together, but the way it is ... it will still go on," Lubanski said.

A post from the museum on Facebook said that Lubanski was at the scene all night on Tuesday, hosing down his beloved building in hopes of keeping it safe from the flames, but when the building next door went down the flames spread too quickly.

Video from the scene on Wednesday shows as fire begin to engulf the building, located at Lake Avenue and Altadena Drive, and spread to a large hedge that was trimmed in the shape of a rabbit. Several buildings in the background appear to have already been destroyed by the fire.

According to their website, the Bunny Museum has been featured on television shows like "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" as well as the Guinness Book of World Records.