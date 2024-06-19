Early fire year results in nearly 90,000 acres of burned land in California

While there has been a less than 10% increase in the number of wildfires, the natural disasters in California have worsened significantly, according to state firefighters.

Despite an incremental increase in the number of wildfires so far this year, 89,784 acres have been burned throughout the Golden State — a 1462% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The nearly 2,156 fires have destroyed 13 buildings and damaged nine others, according to Cal Fire.

Three June fires have scorched over half of the state's land. The trio of blazes are also three times more than the five-year average.

The most destructive so far this year is the Sites Fire in Colusa County, northwest of Sacramento, which burned 19,124 acres. On June 19, crews had the blaze 10% contained, and zero buildings had been destroyed.

Gorman, CA - June 16: On Orwin road fire crews battle a hot spot at the Gorman Brush Fire in northern Los Angeles County on Sunday, June 16, 2024 in Gorman, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jason Armond

The most devasting fire in Southern California so far is last weekend's Post Fire, which has consumed 15,690 acres, damaged 11 structures, destroyed two buildings and injured one person.

The only other fire to reach more than 10,000 acres was the Corral Fire in San Joaquin County on June 1. Firefighters fully contained the 14,168-acre fire in five days. It destroyed one building and injured two firefighters.

Cal Fire claims 95% of the recent wildfires are caused by humans but fueled by dry grasses and strong winds. The agency said residents can help fight fires by not mowing after 10 a.m., making sure their tow chains don't drag on the roads, and never pulling their cars into dry grass.