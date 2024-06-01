Evacuation order, warning issued for 4,920 acre wildfire burning southwest of Tracy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – An evacuation order and warning have been issued due to a vegetation fire burning in southwest San Joaquin County Saturday afternoon.

The Corral Fire has burned 4,920 acres near Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, southwest of Tracy, Cal Fire says. The fire has jumped Corral Hollow Road and has reached Interstate 580.

An evacuation order was issued for people living east of I-580 between Corral Hollow Road and S. Tracy Boulevard, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services. This is also known as SJC 210 and can be found online.

There was also an evacuation warning issued for the area south of Vernalis Road, including the Tesla Treatment Facility and the Tracy Gold and Country Club on the southwest side of I-580. The warning extends south to the dead end of Gaffery Road, where Interstate 580 and Interstate 5 split. These areas are known as SJC211 and SJC215.

There is a temporary evacuation location at the Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W. Larch Road in Tracy.

The fire jumped Corral Hollow Road and is 40% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Through Saturday evening, there will be sustained 20-25 mph winds out of the southwest, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. The winds could push the fire east, toward I-580.

Keeping an eye on the Corral Fire in San Joaquin county. It is windy in the area with gusts up to 45 MPH. Wind out of the WSW would move the fire towards the east.

There is a lot of dry vegetation in the area. #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/uJ7PdCsp7x — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) June 2, 2024

Cal Fire and Alameda Fire are battling the blaze.

What caused the fire is under investigation.