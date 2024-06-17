Sites Fire explodes in size in Colusa County; evacuations ordered

Sites Fire scorches more than 4,400 acres in Colusa County, forcing evacuations

Sites Fire scorches more than 4,400 acres in Colusa County, forcing evacuations

Sites Fire scorches more than 4,400 acres in Colusa County, forcing evacuations

COLUSA COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Colusa County that has already grown to 4,463 acres and prompted evacuation orders Monday night.

Cal Fire says the incident is near Sites Lodoga Road and Stone Corral Avenue, in the general area of the community of Colusa. The blaze, dubbed the Sites Fire, is at zero containment.

The evacuation order is for the following areas:

Leesville Lodoga Road to Leesville

Leesville to Huffmaster Road

Huffmaster Road to Sites

Leesville Road to Antelope Valley Ranch and north from Antelope Valley Ranch

Sites Lodoga Road at Sites

Evacuees can find shelter at the Colusa Veterans Hall at 108 E Main Street.

A strike team with Cal Fire was already positioned in the area, officials say, due to the wind risk on Monday that prompted Red Flag Warnings up and down the Sacramento Valley.

Several aircraft along with the strike team are battling the fire.