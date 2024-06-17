Watch CBS News
Local News

Sites Fire explodes in size in Colusa County; evacuations ordered

By Cecilio Padilla, Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Sites Fire scorches more than 4,400 acres in Colusa County, forcing evacuations
Sites Fire scorches more than 4,400 acres in Colusa County, forcing evacuations 00:34

COLUSA COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Colusa County that has already grown to 4,463 acres and prompted evacuation orders Monday night.

Cal Fire says the incident is near Sites Lodoga Road and Stone Corral Avenue, in the general area of the community of Colusa. The blaze, dubbed the Sites Fire, is at zero containment.

The evacuation order is for the following areas:

  • Leesville Lodoga Road to Leesville
  • Leesville to Huffmaster Road
  • Huffmaster Road to Sites
  • Leesville Road to Antelope Valley Ranch and north from Antelope Valley Ranch
  • Sites Lodoga Road at Sites

Evacuees can find shelter at the Colusa Veterans Hall at 108 E Main Street.

A strike team with Cal Fire was already positioned in the area, officials say, due to the wind risk on Monday that prompted Red Flag Warnings up and down the Sacramento Valley.

Several aircraft along with the strike team are battling the fire.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 2:59 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.