Evacuation orders issued as 2,000-acre brushfire burns near Gorman

A massive 2,000-acre brushfire forced evacuation orders near Gorman on Saturday.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Post Fire, was first reported a little after 1:45 p.m. near Gorman Road and the southbound I-5 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 5 p.m., firefighters say that the blaze is 0% contained, according to LACoFD Public Information Officer Craig Little.

Firefighters say that structures are threatened by the blaze and that evacuation orders have been issued.

According to Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, deputies and search and rescue teams are assisting with the evacuations at both Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area and near Pyramid Lake.

The blaze could continue to grow throughout the day due to wind in the area.

The National Weather Service says that winds in the area could reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour starting at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening, which could accelerate the spread of the flames.

More than 250 firefighters with LA County, Angeles National Forest, Kern County and Ventura County firefighters are working together to fight the fire.

Video from the scene showed several vehicles that had been ravaged by flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.