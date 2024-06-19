Bay Area air quality advisory extended into Thursday as Sites Fire burns in NorCal

Sites Fire in Colusa County burns 10,000 acres Sites Fire in Colusa County burns 10,000 acres 00:33

An air quality advisory for the Bay Area is being extended, as the Sites Fire continues to burn in Colusa County Wednesday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said that smoke is expected to impact portions of Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties through at least Thursday. Air quality is expected to range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Officials said residents that wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants, with the elderly, children and people with respiratory illnesses being particularly vulnerable.

If possible and if temperatures allow, the air district urged people to stay indoors and run air conditioners on recirculated air until smoke levels subside.

Residents can check air pollution levels and smoke in their neighborhood by visiting the EPA's Fire and Smoke Map.

As of Wednesday morning, the Sites Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres near the East Park Reservoir, according to Cal Fire. The fire is 5% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.