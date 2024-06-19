Wildfires burn nearly 90,000 acres in California, nearly 1500% more than las year While there has been a less than 10% increase in the number of wildfires, the natural disasters in California have worsened significantly, according to state firefighters. Despite an incremental increase in the number of wildfires so far this year, 89,784 acres have been burned throughout the Golden State — a 1462% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The nearly 2,156 fires have destroyed 13 buildings and damaged nine others, according to Cal Fire.