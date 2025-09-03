Colton nudist resort residents suing landlords over property conditions and new rules

Residents of a nudist resort in Colton said they're suing their landlords after a recent rule change made clothes mandatory.

In lieu of kicking people out, residents claim that property supervisors of Olive Dell Nudist Resort have made living there miserable by allegedly removing their electricity meters.

"I've never seen such cruelty," 10-year resident Nancy Roeder said. "It's 106 degrees and they still have no electricity."

Resident Erik Perosky said he and his neighbors have resorted to getting their own propane to have hot showers. Perosky added that he is one of the several military veterans and senior citizens struggling with their mental health, not only because of the living conditions, but also the murder case that took over the resort last year.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, the neighbor of Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73, is accused of killing the couple who disappeared from the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort in San Bernardino County in late August.

The Redlands Police Department began searching for the Menards shortly after they were reported missing. They suspected foul play in the elderly couple's disappearance after someone told them that their next-door neighbor may have been involved. After a multi-day standoff with Sparks, police found the couple's remains in his basement.

The combination of the new conditions and the lasting pain from the Menards' deaths has been challenging for the tight-knit community.

"It's the residents that make this place work," Roeder said. "It's always been the residents.

A property manager for Olive Dell Nudist Resort said some of the residents stopped paying their full rent and electric bills. She added that the property can't spend money on amenities and events if bills aren't paid.

The residents denied the property manager's claim. A group of neighbors said they are suing the owners for breach of contract, unfair business practices and elder abuse.

"Yeah, I do believe it's totally constructive eviction," resident Chevy Nelson said. "Trying to get us to leave and basically wait us out."

CBS News Los Angeles tried to contact the property owners multiple times for a comment and has not received a response.