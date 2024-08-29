Foul play suspected in disappearance of elderly couple from California nudist resort, police say

As the search for an elderly couple who went missing from a Southern California nudist resort continues, police on Thursday said investigators have come across a person who may be potentially involved in their disappearance.

Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73, vanished from the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort in the city of Redlands on Saturday at around 10 a.m., according to police. Their dog, a small white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, was with them. In the following days, friends have expressed concerns as police dispatched search dogs and a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office helicopter to aid in the search.

Dan (left) and Stephanie (right) Menard. The couple went missing on Saturday and have not been seen since. Sandy Marinelli

On Thursday, Redlands police said there is potential that foul play was involved. However, the person of interest has not been identified by authorities.

"We suspect that there may have been foul play," Carl Baker, a spokesman for the city of Redlands and Redlands Police Department, told reporters during a brief news conference Thursday afternoon.

Baker would not disclose whether there is a homicide investigation underway.

"While we were here, knocking on doors and canvassing the area, we got information that a person who is potentially involved in the disappearance of the couple was here," Baker said. "We are attempting to make contact and doing further investigation."

Baker spoke from a location in Colton, near where he said the suspect lives. But police have not entered his home or had any contact with him so far, he said just after 3 p.m.

"He does live here," Baker said. "We believe he's here on site."

About 30 minutes later, the window of a home in the neighborhood being searched was bashed out. Tactical police vehicles were driving through the area as officers walked around with K-9 units.

Shortly after the couple was last seen, their unlocked car was found just down the street from their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road in Colton. Some of their possessions, including their cellphones and Stephanie Menard's purse, were found at the home.

The circumstances of their disappearance has led to concerns from friends.

"I just want them back," said Sandy Marinelli, who has been friends with them more than a decade. "They don't deserve this. ... They're just good people. They go to church. They don't deserve any of this."

Marinelli said another neighbor went to the couple's home when they weren't ready for church on Sunday and discovered Stephanie Menard's purse and cane were inside. She also said the TV and computer were left on.

But the couple was nowhere to be found.

"It was just very suspicious for them to be gone," Marinelli said.

Friends have said the Menards do not get around on foot very well so it would be unusual for them to not be with their car. Meanwhile, police have said that Daniel Menard has dementia and diabetes, adding to the urgency of the search.

According to Baker, it's not clear to investigators whether the person of interest who police were trying to contact Thursday is armed. He said the man came to their attention through a tip but gave little further details beyond that.

"All I can say is that we got information that he may be involved in their disappearance," Baker said. "We received a phone call from somebody with information that a person potentially involved in their disappearance is here at the park."

Just days earlier, as people in their local community grew worried over the couple being reported missing, Baker did not say whether foul play could be involved.

"I can't really speak to that," he said. "We're certainly investigating every avenue."

Anyone with information can contact Redlands Police Department detectives at 909-798-7681.