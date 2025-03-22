Big Bear nest baby eagle names wanted!

It's time to name the beyond-locally-famous baby eagles of the Big Bear nest. As the nest cam has brought the daily life of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow to everyone, Friends of Big Bear Valley wants fans to pick names for the eaglets.

Nest viewers have been part of the triumphs when three eggs were first laid, then hatched -- and then the heartache came when one of the eaglets died.

Now, it's a day-by-day watch party as the two eaglets seemingly flourish, sprouting in growth with fervent feedings.

Jackie and Shadow's eaglets, 2025. Friends of Big Bear Valley

Friends of Big Bear Valley said Friday that the "chick naming contest is on," and the winning names will be chosen by Big Bear elementary school students.

"Since we provide the live streams of Jackie and Shadow's nest cameras always free to the public (and free from advertisements), we have traditionally asked for a small donation along with chick name suggestions," FOBBV wrote on Facebook.

The naming price is $5 for one name entry, $10 for three name entries, or $25 for 10 name entries. Since the gender of the chicks isn't known yet, name choices should be neutral FOBBV said.

Past eaglet names include Stormy, BBB (Big Bear Baby), Simba, Cookie, Moonlight, Sky, Spirit and Misty -- several of these came from Big Bear third graders.

The deadline for name submissions is Friday, March 28th at 11:59 p.m.

Big Bear's third, fourth, and fifth graders will vote by secret ballot to select the winning names on April 1. Winning names will be announced on FOBBV's official website, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media channels that evening. Anyone who entered a winning chick name will receive a certificate of recognition.