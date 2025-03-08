Third eaglet hatches for famed Big Bear bald eagle couple

Just days after their first two eaglets hatched, Big Bear's beloved bald eagle family has welcomed the third new member of their family after it finally broke through its shell overnight on Saturday.

The three eaglets belonging to Big Bear bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow during a morning feeding session. Friends of Big Bear Valley/YouTube

Jackie and Shadow, the bald eagle couple that has long been the subject of adoration for many Southern Californians, will now have a heaping new amount of responsibility as they look to take care of the three new mouths to feed in their nest located about 140 feet up a Jeffrey Pine tree in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The first two eggs hatched earlier this week, much to the joy of the community that avidly watches the family. Their journey can be viewed on the YouTube channel hosted by Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit organization that set up the live camera feed that constantly offers a glimpse into their world.

On Saturday morning, two of the eaglets were already very noticeably active, pulling food from the mouths of their parents. The newest eaglet still appeared to be gathering its bearings as it got familiar with what will be its new home. After a few moments it was finally able to extend its own beak in search of food, what looked to be a fish caught from nearby Big Bear Lake.

With rain, snow and strong winds in Big Bear over recents days, and more similar weather incoming, the eagles will be busy hunkering down and keeping their newest family members warm.

None of the new offspring have names, but Friends of Big Bear Valley typically has a community-driven naming contest in the weeks after they first hatch.

This marks the first successful hatchings for the eagle family since 2022, when Spirit was born. The last two seasons saw heartbreak for Jackie and Shadow as none of their eggs hatched. In years past, their eggs have been preyed on by ravens.

Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie (right) and Shadow (left). Friends of Big Bear Valley/YouTube

According to U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, it typically takes around 35 days for an egg to hatch. Jackie laid her first egg on Jan. 22, with the next two eggs following days later. After several patient weeks of keeping their nest warm, the first "pip," or crack in the shell marking the hatchling's efforts to break through, was spotted on March 2. The third and final egg had its first pip on Thursday.

Officials say that it usually takes between 10 and 14 weeks before the eaglets grow to be three feet tall.

Jackie, 13, and Shadow, 11, have been in the public eye for people across the United States since 2015, when the camera was installed. Since then, they've gained the love of millions due how easily one can watch their day-to-day happenings. Wildlife officials say that bald eagles mate for life once they select their partner. They can live for as long as 30 years in the wild.