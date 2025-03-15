One of three eaglets belonging to Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow has died, says wildlife organization

One of Jackie and Shadow's three eaglets has died, says Friends of Big Bear Valley

One of the three eaglets that recently hatched in the nest of Southern California's famous bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow has died, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley.

"We are sad to let everyone know that one of Jackie and Shadow's chicks did not make it through the severe weather storm that brought over 2 feet of snow to the area," said a message from the nonprofit organization that offers a 24/7 look into the eagle's nest, which rests nearly 150 feet up a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake.

A midday feeding on March 15, 2025, where only two of the three eagles recently hatched in Big Bear can be seen. Friends of Big Bear Valley/YouTube

They aren't sure exactly when the chick died, but they say it happened sometime after it was fed along with the other two eaglets at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Viewers noticed that it appeared to be missing in the following hours, raising concerns of fans who enjoy watching the eagle family.

Parts of the nest were partially obstructed from the camera's view because of the large pile of snow from two recent storms that swept through the San Bernardino Mountains. As the snow began to melt, more of the nest came into view.

"We do not know what happened or why it passed. The shorter snow berm now makes that chick partially visible in the nest bowl, on the right side," the organization's message said.

There has been speculation as to what happened to the third chick for several days, but they offered clarity on Saturday afternoon as soon as they learned more.

Friends of Big Bear Valley denounced what they called "inaccurate information being spread." They said that the chick did not die from getting stepped on by Shadow or a "wingslap" from Jackie when a flying squirrel approached the nest.

"We understand completely how hard this is to hear," they said. "Please allow yourself to grieve and feel whatever you feel. Please honor the chick for its courage in getting as far as it did and doing whatever it came to do."

Jackie, the 11 year old female, and Shadow, the 13 year old male, have drawn the attention of wildlife enthusiasts across the United States for years due to the unique chance to watch their day-to-day happenings online. In years past, they have successfully raised a few eaglets and lost others.

The first of three eggs was laid by Jackie on Jan. 22, with the second two eggs following just days later. Several weeks later all three of the eggs hatched.